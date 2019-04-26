First whisky flows at Lagg distillery

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The latest major milestone in the building of the Isle of Arran Distillers’ new Lagg distillery has been reached, with distillation now underway.

Construction of the distillery and visitor centre is also now entering its final stages. Work to the outer structure is now complete, and inside many of the elements of internal design are starting to come together. But a slight delay, due to some unforeseen building delays, means it will now open in the early summer of this year.

However for whisky enthusiasts the story has already begun. The first middle cut of spirit was recorded on Tuesday March 19 at 2.35pm. Following this, the commissioning phase has now been completed and Cask Number One was filled on Wednesday April 10.

Cask Number One, a sherry butt exclusively reserved for members of the Lagg Cask Society, has been filled with a heavily-peated (50ppm) spirit, at a filling strength of 63.5 per cent.

This spirit is expected to mature into the rich, earthy, smoky, Lagg Single Malt which will be very different in character to what the distillers currently produce at their original distillery in Lochranza.

Master distiller, James MacTaggart, said: ‘It’s incredibly exciting to be taking the very first steps in producing what will eventually be a magnificent Lagg whisky and something truly unique to anything we’ve produced previously.’

Whisky lovers can be part of the exciting story of the Lagg Distillery, by purchasing one of the first casks to be filled at the distillery, and becoming members of the Lagg Cask Society.For more information, visit www.laggwhisky.com

Over half of the casks reserved for this offering have now been sold, and with distillation underway, it is expected that each of the 700 casks for the society will soon be filled.

In terms of site construction, the distillery and visitor centre is now entering its final stages and is on track to open in early summer of this year. Work to the outer structure is now complete, and inside many of the elements of internal design are starting to come together.

It is expected that once open, the Lagg distillery and visitor centre will increase total visitor numbers at both sites to over 200,000 by 2020.

Work to the outer structure of the new Lagg distillery now complete. NO_B17lagg01

Whisky distillation is now underway at Lagg. NO_B17lagg02