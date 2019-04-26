Dremmwel to make a welcome return

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran will be the first stop in the Scottish tour of the innovative Breton folk band Dremmwel who have a concert scheduled for early next month at Corrie and Sannox village hall.

The name means ‘horizon’ and the band’s six albums since 1996 create a fresh and varied take on basic Breton dance music.

Dremmwel toured in Scotland previously in 1997 and 2002 and have graced festivals in Wales, Belgium, Germany, Austria and the USA over the years. Their most recent CD (Hirbad), meaning ‘Long Stay’, is inspired by the ‘global jukebox’ concept for traditional music, closely associated with the legendary American archivist, Alan Lomax. ‘The Global Jukebox is dedicated to our remote ancestors, to our parents, grandparents and teachers, and is a gift offered to present and future generations—a gift of sound, movement, and growing knowledge. It honours the expressive traditions of all peoples, and the cultural diversity that enriches us as individuals, and is crucial to our common survival as a species,’ the band say.

If you have ever travelled with Brittany Ferries from England or Ireland overnight, you’ll have been woken by Dremmwel tunes in your cabin. Theirs is also the only music on sale aboard the fleet.

Dremmwel is celebrating 30 years of the group’s development, this time through collaborations with musicians from Corsica, Paraguay, the Basque lands and Scotland. Each add new spice to self-penned tunes from the core Dremmwel players who are steeped in the Breton Fest Noz (‘night dance’) traditions of their native Finistere.

This appearance will appeal to people with an interest in pipes, Celtic harp, dancing, and indeed anyone keen to hear energetic Celtic music played by consummate professionals.

The four core Dremmwel musicians playing on this tour are: Dominique Le Guichaoua, diatonic accordions, binou (Breton pipes), vocals and mouth organ; René Marchand, bombard, whistles and veuze (another kind of Breton pipes); Daniel Cadiou, guitars, and Marin l’Hopiteau on harp and fiddle.

Corrie will be the launching pad for this welcome return of Dremmwel to Scotland, before they move on to Tobermory, Portree, Plockton, Evanton and Edinburgh. As an additional treat they will be joined on the tour by Corsican singer Marco Campana, who contributed his haunting polyphonic vocals, characteristic of Corsica’s Orezza Valley, to the recent Dremmwel album and Scottish contributors to ‘Hirbad’ may also take to the stage.

Tickets are available at £10 from www.arranevents.com or at the door on Saturday May 11 at 7.30pm. The event is BYOB.

Guaranteed to inspire, musicians Dominique Le Guichaoua , René Marchand, Daniel Cadiou and Marin l'Hopiteau will be visiting Arran next month as part of their Scottish tour.