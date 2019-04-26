Brodick season opener

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Bowling Club play their first game of the season this weekend and have extended an invitation to all island bowlers to join them on the day.

The season opener takes place today (Saturday) at 2pm and bowlers, and those with an interest in the sport, are heartily encouraged to attend.

The club is keen to encourage anyone who wants to try out the game to go along on any week day between the hours of 10.30am and 4.30pm, when the bowling green and tennis courts are open to the public.

Members will be on duty at the bowling green each day from Monday April 29 and are very willing to explain the game to novices who want to have a go. Age is no barrier, as the club has sets of bowls for youngsters as well.

The club’s rink games are held at 6.45pm each Monday and Wednesday, and on Saturdays at 2pm, and an open invitation to join in, or try it out for the first time, is extended to all.