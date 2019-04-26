Arran Banner golf – week 17

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday April 17, Summer Trophy. Yet another round in which scoring was so good CSS came down to 62. A total of 18 played and 11 cards were returned in the net 60s. Top of the list however was Sandy Pringle with an excellent net 59. 1 Sandy Pringle 14, 59, 2 John Pennycott 15, 61, 3 Kevin McAleney 12, 63 ACB, 4 David Brookens 12, 63. Magic twos Kevin McAleney @1st, Danny Head @17th.

Sunday April 21, Captain’s Day. A good field of 34 turned up to welcome new captain Andy Martin to his post and all thoroughly enjoyed the beautiful weather, the golf course and Andy’s generous hospitality and prizes. The format was a non counting yellow tees Stableford and the relaxed nature of the day certainly suited most players; scoring was such that 40 points secured only 4th place. 1 David Hadden 26, 42pts, 2 Wolfi Kroner 16, 41 ACB, 3 Dave Hackett 13, 41, 4 John Pennycott 15, 40. Magic twos Wolfi Kroner @ 2nd, Kevin McAleney and Stan Rainey @4th, John Rankin @9th and Alan Kay @14th.

Fixtures: Sunday April 28, Eric Wood Stableford, draws at 9am and 11am. Wednesday May 1, Summer Trophy. Friday May 3, AGA Seniors Bowl, Machrie Bay Golf Club at 4.30pm.

Lamlash Golf Club

Saturday April 20, Glenisle mixed fours, 22 played, 1 Anne and Alistair Ferrier 89-23=66, 2 Shona and David Nicol 82-15=67. Scratch Ann and John May 80. Magic twos Valerie and Alistair Crawford @16th.

Sunday April 21, Texas scramble, 17 played. Super scoring by the four teams highest gross score 63 lowest 60. 1 Sherrie Walker, Valerie Crawford, B O’Connor, G Andrew and I Bremner 60-10.5=49.5, 2 Trish Martin, Andy Smith, J O’Sullivan and I Docherty 62-9.7=52.3 BIH, 3 Susan Docherty, J Henderson, D.Harrison and A Crawford 63-10.7=52.3, 4 Anne Ferrier, A Ferrier, L Dutton and I Murchie 61-8.2=62.8.

Ladies Section: Wednesday April 17, Stroke round one, CSS 64, PAR 65, 12 played. 1 Anne MacVicar 81-19=62, 2 Kate McAdam 79-16=63, 3 June Richardson 92-25=67. Scratch, Kate 79.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday April 17, Summer Cup, 1 S Cowley 68-13=55, 2 M Cowley 64-8=56 and scratch, 3 D Logan 68-11=57. Magic twos, D Logan, R Logan and M Cowley, but none magic, so big money next week.

Saturday April 20, 18 hole sweep, 1 G Andrew 68-9=59(scr), 2 P McMillan 85-22=63. Magic twos, R Burke, D Logan and R Logan – very nearly a hole in one.

Fixtures: Wednesday April 24, Summer Cup, ballot at 5pm. Saturday April 27, Sweep, ballot at 2pm.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday April 17, Summer Cup, 41 played, CSS 64. Angus Raeburn 72-12=60, Iain Keen 73-11=62, ACB, Tam McNab 75-13=62, ACB. Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 66.

Sunday April 21, British Legion Cup, 26 played, CSS 37pts. George Hamilton 17, 41pts, Nicol Hume 14, 39pts, Fred Galbraith 15, 38pts ACB.

Ladies Section: Tuesday April 9, St Elmo Cup, CSS 70. 1 Ann May 72 gross, nett 67, 2 Yvonne Brothers (holder) nett 71, 3 Fiona Henderson, nett 72.

Tuesday April 16, Medal Finals, CSS 68, 1 Kate McAdam, nett 66, 2 Carole Stewart, nett 69.

Fixture: Sunday April 28, Belhaven Medal, motice board or 8.30am and 12noon.

Machrie Bay Golf Course

Tuesday April 16, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, 1 Phil Betley 66 BIH, 2 Brian Sherwood 66 BIH, 3 Hamish Bannatyne 66.

Tuesday April 23, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, 1 Campbell Laing 63, 2 Ross Trail 66, 3 John Pennycott 67.

Fixtures: Tuesday April 30 Lady Mary/Peter Sutton, tee off 12.30pm and 5.30pm. Saturday May 4 , Hugh Steel Cup O/60, played over 9 holes, tee off 12.30pm.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday April 18, Rock Plate (Stableford), 23 ladies and gents played on a lovely day. Ladies: 1 Kema Genda 29pts, 2 Fiona Scott 25pts, 3 Liz Kerr 24pts, Gents: 1 Hamish Bannatyne 27pts, 2 Phil Betley 25pts, 3 Willie McNally 23pts. Kema and Fiona and Hamish and Phil win the Rock Plate.

Arran Golfers Association

Fixtures: Wednesday May 1, AGM at Machrie Golf Club at 7pm. Thursday May 2, Summer Cup, arranging times with starter. Friday May 3, Seniors Bowl at Machrie Bay at 5pm, Lamlash vs Shiskine. Sunday May 5, Spring Handicap at Whiting Bay. Monday May 6, Junior Handicap at Whiting Bay from 4pm.

Dave Hadden receives his winner’s prize from new Whiting Bay Golf Club captain, Andy Martin. No_B17golf01