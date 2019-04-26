All set for Ormidale 10k

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This weekend sees the Arran Runners annual Isle of Arran Orimidale 10K race, which takes place tomorrow (Sunday). The race starts at 12noon from Ormidale Park in Brodick.

As we went to press there there 88 online entries, but locals or holiday makers are welcome to enter on the day up to 11.15 a.m.

The race is licensed by Scottish Athletics, who this year are insisting that races advertised as a certain distance must have been measured by an official course measurer. GPS and measurements from maps are both known to produce anomalies and variations, so this spring a registered course measurer came to the Island and, using a bicycle with a Jones Counter on the front wheel, measured both the 10k course and the Shiskine half marathon course and both are now officially certificated for distance.

Anyone available for marshalling please report to the Pavilion by 11.30am. No experience is necessary, just a modicum of common sense. Let us hope for good weather and a good local turnout.