Rat race has international appeal

There was a real international flavour to the second Ultra Tour of Arran which took place over two days last weekend.

The weather was kind to the event with two days of dry, bright weather and so pleased were the organisers with the outcome of the event that they already plan to bring the ultra tour back for a third time next year.

With entries up 50 per on last year the island welcomed around 500 hardy adventure runners who competed in the challenging 100km off-road race.

The event, staged by Rat Race Adventure Sports, attracted just 55 Scottish entrants with the rest from other parts of the UK, Denmark, Netherlands, Dubai, Germany, France, USA, Canada and Belgium.

Establishing a base camp at Ormidale Park, entrants were exceptionally well taken care of with camping accommodation, hot food, bar, therapeutic massage, entertainment and live music.

Well organised and structured, the two day, fully supported and waymarked, off-road adventure run afforded runners spectacular mountain and coastal views of Arran with an overall vertical gain of 10,679 feet.

Day one saw entrants running from Brodick to Kildonan and back on quiet paths, forest trails, boardwalk sections and some tarmac through the villages, but mostly forest dirt roads.

Day two, also starting and ending in Brodick, saw entrants ascending Goatfell and taking in the north of the island, around the Cock of Arran and returning via North Sannox back to Brodick.

Rat Race Adventure Sports also host a number of adventure running events throughout the United Kingdom. In July the Man vs Lakes event will see runners take on a 28 mile event in the Lake District while The Wall, held during June, will see runners taking part in a 69 mile run along Hadrian’s Wall. This event is now in its 8th year and is held prior to the gruelling 22 mile ascent of Snowden with 5055 feet of altitude gain.

Rat Race is partnered with Children with Cancer UK and over the last three years has helped to raise over £1m for the charity.

Photos: Leo Francis/Rat Race Adventure Sports

A large number of runners set off from Brodick beach on the first day of the event. No_B16rat01

Runners make their way along the forestry track above Whiting Bay. No_B16rat02

Time to take in the spectacular views, runners stop for a quick photo opportunity above Lamlash Bay. No_B16rat03

High in the mountains a runner makes his way over large boulders. No_B16rat04

An adventure runner leaves the footpath to complete a short climbing section. No_B16rat05

Competitors are dwarfed by the large mountains of the Northern mountain range. No_B16rat06

A competitor makes her way through the forest towards Kildonan. No_B16rat07

Both routes, on day one and two, afforded runners with scenic views, taking them to idyllic locations around Arran. No_B16rat08

Making the race more treacherous, runners navigate their way through boggy terrain. No_B16rat09

The early front runners have a long trail of competitors behind them as they head along Brodick shorefront early last Saturday morning. 01_B16rat10