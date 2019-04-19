Kayak club’s open day success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Novices had the chance to get their feet wet at the Arran Kayak Club’s open day held last Friday at the yacht club in Lamlash.

The day attracted a lot of interest with dozens of experienced kayakers from the mainland also making the trip with their boats to join in the fun over the weekend. They included former junior world champion marathon kayaker Danny Matthews. He gave those who turned up to give the sport-a-go a training briefing which included the use of the club’s latest piece of training equipment, The Land Lubber, which was christened on the day. He also took to the sea to give a demonstration on his impressive boat.

Novices then had the chance to try out a variety of boats on the water, which was a little choppy for beginnners, using the clubs three new sea kayaks as well other boats the club and members own, including some they have just been given by the Arran Outdoor Centre.

There were also stalls, refreshments, gourmet burgers and a programme of activities, including as yoga for kayaking sessions given by Gillian, during the day.

The kayaks will enable members without their own kayaks to join in with the sea sessions which are now running every Thursday evening through the spring and summer. Anyone wishing to try their hand is welcome to any of the club nights which start from 6pm.

The weekend of events was supposed to include a sea rescue exercise with the Arran RLNI on Saturday, but this had to be cancelled because of the weather. However, some kayakers got the chance to set off some live flares in a training exercise on Lamlash beach. Two sets of kayakers then set off on expeditions around the Arran coast with one group heading for North Sannox and the other round to Pirnmill.

The club now has 60 members and is going from strength to strength due to the recent merger of Arran Kayak Club with the yacht club.

The weekend events were organised by club chairman Andrew Rigby and vice chairman Luke Furze, who put in a huge amount of work, but Andrew said it had been worth it as had been a excellent weekend and something the club hoped to repeat, hopefully on a bigger scale next year.

‘We would like to thank Kari-Tek for bringing over kayaks to try and to the Arran Outdoor Centre for the gift of the new boats. Club nights are now being held every Thursday and anyone interested is welcome to come along and have a try,’ Andrew said.

Danny Matthews gives his training briefing. 01_B16kayak01

Andrew Rigby gives The Land Lubber a try-out. 01_B16kayak02

Andy McNamara on The Land Lubber gets some encouragement from Danny Matthews. 01_B16kayak03

Two novices give the sport a go under the watchful eye of an experienced kayaker. 01_B16kayak04

Amanda Hogge holds the flare at arms length during the training exercise. 01_B16kayak05

Fellow kayakers watch Fiona Clake at the flare demonstration. 01_B16kayak06