Funding up for grabs for food initiatives

Individuals and groups from across North Ayrshire are being offered the chance to bid for up to £1,250 to help fund initiatives that improve access to food in their communities.

The Fairer Food participatory budgeting scheme will allow communities to decide which of the projects they think most deserve the funding, with a decision day event planned for Saturday June 10 at Eglinton Park where the public can go along, hear all about the projects then vote for their favourites.

Voting will be open to anyone aged eight and over who lives, works or volunteers in the North Ayrshire.

Funding was originally capped at £1,000 per winning bid, however thanks to North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership this has now been increased to £1,250.

Councillor Louise McPhater, cabinet member for communities, said: ‘Sadly, food poverty is something which affects many families and individuals across the UK for a wide variety of reasons.

‘Access to nutritious food is crucial for good health and well-being, and in the right environment food can also be a powerful tool in bringing people together and helping to reduce social isolation.

‘We would urge any individuals or groups who are currently running such a project, or have ambitions to start one, to please get in touch and submit an application.

‘We will then open it up to the public who will vote for the schemes they feel would most benefit from the funding.’