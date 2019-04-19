Corrie Film Club presents …

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Happy End (2017, Germany, 100 mins, Cert 15)

Corrie Film Club’s April offering by master director Michael Haneke is ‘as gripping as a satanically inspired soap opera, a dynasty of lost souls’.

When her mother falls ill under mysterious circumstances, young Eve is sent to live with her estranged father’s wealthy relatives in Calais. Trouble is brewing however as a series of inter-generational back stabbings threaten to tear the family apart. Meanwhile, distracted by infidelities and betrayals, they fail to notice that their new arrival has a sinister secret of her own.

This biting satire on middle class family values is set in the shadow of the European refugee crisis and has a cast of top acting talent including Isabelle Huppert and Toby Jones.

See this film on Sunday April 28 in Corrie and Sannox village hall at 8pm.

All welcome. Members please note change of date.