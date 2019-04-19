Chance to have your say on national islands plan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The SNP government has launched a consultation giving islanders an opportunity to help shape Scotland’s first ever national islands plan and island communities impact assessments.

The plan will set out how the SNP government, local authorities and other public agencies will work to improve outcomes for island communities. Scottish ministers will report back to Scottish parliament every year on progress towards the goals included in the plan.

The government is keen to hear people’s experiences, especially, their views about what we can build on and do differently. The questions set out below aim to give people a chance to shape the national islands plan in a way that truly responds to their interests and aspirations.

One of the key measures in the Islands (Scotland) Act 2018 is to require everyone who makes or designs new polices, strategies or services to consider how these will impact on islands. Island communities impact assessments will consider the impact of these polices, strategies or services.

Guidance will be developed on how these impact assessments will operate and input to this consultation will help.

Arran’s MSP Kenneth Gibson said: Last year, the Islands (Scotland) Bill was unanimously backed by MSPs at Holyrood. The SNP government now takes care to make sure any legislation passed is takes into account the special needs of our island communities.

‘This consultation allows a say in Arran’s future and I hope many islanders will contribute to it.’

To share your views on both, the national islands plan and island communities impact assessment, visit the Scottish Government website and follow the link. The consultation closes on July 6, 2019.