Chameleon changes colours but still remembers its past

By Colin Smeeton

Chameleon, the ladies boutique shop located in the historic Hamilton Terrace in Lamlash, has put on display a unique commissioned artwork which pays homage to the building’s history as a post office.

Having bought the old post office three years ago Lynn Mignon Walker began refurbishing the building and while doing so she uncovered a number of interesting artefacts and objects that help to tell some of the story of the building’s past and its previous occupants.

When replacing old wood, in what is now a large bay window, she uncovered the frame of three early posting boxes and found a number of signatures, possibly from the joiners at the time it was constructed in 1932.

Below old floorboards and behind drawers she unearthed a variety of pre-decimal coinage – including an old penny from 1917 – and a few relics relating back to the time whe the rear of the post office acted as a shop. An old grocery order form from 1964 was discovered and an old hat pin provided some clues about the people that might have visited or worked in the shop in years gone by.

Regularly receiving visitors in the shop enquiring about the building’s history and wanting to have a look at the historic site, Lynn enjoys telling them all about the history of the terrace.

Humbled by being the present custodian of such a historic building and placing great value on the historic artefacts she uncovered, Lynn approached Heather Macleod of Heatherhill Frames to ask if she would be able to help bring the pieces to life and display them for all to see.

Artist Heather is well known on Arran, and beyond, for her 3D artworks which make use of old musical instruments, clock pieces, engine parts, wood, copper and brass and a number of engineered items to create a style that is known as Steampunk in the art world.

Combining all of the elements that Lynn found, and sourcing photos, postcards and telegrams from community members, Heather created a striking artwork that now adorns the shop wall.

Lynn said: ‘Being the current custodian I love the ambience the shop has and its historical past. Heather’s piece is wonderful and will be proudly displayed inside the shop for all to see. We will also have a story board of key dates beside the frame to enable people to learn about the story of Hamilton Terrace and the village post office.

‘My thanks go to Stuart Gough for his time and vast knowledge of all things post offices and for helping me pull together some of the old pictures, telegrams and post stamps. Thanks also to Andy Grents for confirming the last date of trading at Lamlash Post Office – September 30,2015 – and thanks also go to Heather for her amazing artistic talent in bringing the old to the present.’

Hamilton Terrace was constructed in 1893 to accommodate Arran Estate workers. The building where Chameleon is situated was used as the village sub-post office. Having always served as a commercial property the address has also been the home of a grocery shop, hairdresser and for a while the Lamlash telephone switchboard was located in the upstairs.

The building changed hands in March 2016 and reopened as Chameleon Ladies Boutique in August of the same year.

Artist Heather Macleod and Chameleon owner Lynn Mignon Walker with the commissioned artwork outside of the historic building. 01_B14postoffice01

A journey through time, the artwork by Heather Macleod features a number of artefacts and ephemera telling the story of the history of the building. No_B14postoffice02