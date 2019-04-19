Arran’s need for housing goes to Holyrood

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Develpment Trust (ADT) is pressing ahead with its plans to build 60 affordable houses on Arran by 2021.

The Trust represented by directors Tom Tracey, Sheena Borthwick-Toomey, Bill Calderwood recently met with Housing Minister Kevin Stewart and Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson at Holyrood to discuss their proposals.

The objective was to update him on some of Arran’s unique problems and what the Trust are doing about them and how he could help.

It was a productive meeting and followed on from a positive meeting last month at Cunninghame House between the Trust, Mr Gibson and North Ayrshire Council chief executive Craig Hatton and housing head of service, Yvonne Baulk.

Afterwards chairman Tom Tracey said: ‘We were looking for his support ahead of us providing final feasibility input. He gave us his support but emphasise it would down to the detailed feasibility review. That is all we could expect at this stage.

‘Arran is an accessible, high growth, high quality of life island. On the downside NAC forecasts a 47 per cent reduction in working age population by 2025. Primary cause is the chronic lack of affordable housing threatening the sustainability of our Island. Fortunately, with NAC and the minister’s support, we will have a partial solution by 2021.’

The push for affordable housing comes as new figures emerge that the number of second homes on Arran has risen from 22 to 25 per cent. House prices are 43 per cent above the North Ayrshire national average.

As a result the Arran Development Trust was created, as the operational arm of the Arran Economic Group, and has already identified three sites to develop 60 affordable houses in Brodick and Lamlash.

Mr Tracey added: ‘Arran has economic growth and high quality of life. Both are threatened by a chronic lack of affordable housing. With work and determination to succeed by all involved, we can solve this problem and open the door for other communities.’