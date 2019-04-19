Arran to get £500,000 worth of road repairs in one month

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

More than £500,000 is to be spent on the roads of Arran in just one month.

A slightly delayed programme of carriageway resurfacing works, which will see road closures across the island, is due to commence next month as part of the Arran Roads Programme 2019/20.

The roadworks are seen as badly needed with the Arran roads taking another pounding over the winter months leading to many potholes, broken verges, and makeshift repairs to keep them useable.

Following discussions with contractors and CalMac, who have planned the logistics in bringing equipment, materials and personnel to Arran, a revised programme of works has been issued by North Ayrshire Council.

The works are now confirmed to commence on Tuesday May 7 with a revised completion date of Friday June 7. There will be no works carried out at weekends, public holidays or during the Whit week to minimise impact on the island.

The works will start at Blackwaterfoot, from Tigheanfraoch Farm to junction C147 and simultaneously at Sliddery from Bennecarrigan farm road to Sliddery bridge. Immediately thereafter on Thursday May 9 works will start in Lagg from Clachaig Cottage to just past Clachaig Farm.

From Friday May 10, for four days, works will be undertaken at Kilmory near the Wishing Well before various sections of road are repaired in Kildonan lasting from Wednesday May 15 until Tuesday June 4.

The Ross Road, a section south of Lamlash will be resurfaced on Tuesday June 4 and in Glenrosa a section of roadway between Mill House and Heather Cottage will be resurfaced from Thursday June 6 for two days.

The estimated cost for these works are estimated to be in the region of £510,000 with Kildonan requiring £226,00 alone and the A841 between Corrie and Sannox costing £87,000.

Market Road in Brodick and the A841 between Corrie and Sannox will also be resurfaced but the dates for these are as yet unconfirmed at a further cost of £120,000.

A spokesman for North Ayrshire Council said: ‘I apologise for the inconvenience that these works will cause and thank you for your continuing patience and cooperation.

‘Due to the existing road widths it is necessary for all works to be carried out under road closures, with works taking place during the working day between the hours of 7am and 6pm to meet the timing of material vehicles. Unfortunately due to the road layout, surfacing equipment and material cooling periods it will not be possible to open the road during the working day to accommodate through traffic at the planned locations.’

However, it is believed the start time for works may be put back to 8.30am to allow the tar lorries to get to the location.

All works are subject to alteration or delay from unforeseen issues such as weather, ferry bookings and a number of days have been allocated for contingencies. Further details of roadworks and road closures can be found on the North Ayrshire Council website at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/roadworks.aspx

Potholes at the Brodick ferry terminal exit on Market Road which are due for repair. 01_B05pot01