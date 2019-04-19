Arran musicans help concert band take platinum award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Two pupils at Arran High School were celebrating this week after being part of a band that scooped top honours at a national festival.

Cerys Herapath and Freya Campbell are members of North Ayrshire Schools’ senior concert band, which won a platinum award – the highest accolade on offer – at the National Concert Band Festival (NCBF) held at Manchester’s Northern College of Music last weekend.

The senior band took to the stage on Sunday and impressed the judges with a tough programme consisting of Choreography, by Robert Sheldon, Just As You Are, by Rob Wiffin, and Arabesque, by Samuel Hazo – a demanding selection with a variety of styles presented within each work.

Matthew Chinn, musical director of the senior band, said: ‘I have had the pleasure of conducting the band at seven NCBF national finals in successive years, but the performance on Sunday evening at the RNCM stands out for me as being really quite special.

‘The performance given on the day was bursting with energy, emotion, control, colour and musical interpretation well beyond their years.

‘The platinum award is testament to the countless hours of individual practice, ensemble rehearsals, commitment and determination of every one of the young musicians.’

The junior concert band lifted a gold award at the festival after they gave impressive performances of At Twilight, by Tyler S Grant, Infinity & Beyond, by Philip Sparke, and Fires of Mazama, by Michael Sweeney the previous night.

Caroline Amos, head of service (inclusion), education and youth employment, said: ‘We would like to congratulate our junior and senior concert bands on these most impressive results at the weekend.

‘We have a wealth of musical talent in North Ayrshire’s schools, and events such as this one give young people the chance to shine and receive the recognition they truly deserve.’