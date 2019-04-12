Your chance to have your say on library consultation

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

People across North Ayrshire are getting the chance to play a pivotal role in the future of libraries, halls and community centres.

These include Arran Library and Brodick Hall and the other council-run community facilities around the island.

Wide-ranging engagement is now underway to determine how the services can best be delivered in years to come. With council budgets coming under sustained pressure, North Ayrshire Council wants to work alongside communities in shaping the future services.

To help make that happen, a working group was set up last year to develop proposals for more effective ways of ensuring people continue to access community facilities in challenging economic circumstances.

Made up of elected members from all political groups on North Ayrshire Council, alongside members of the North Ayrshire Federation of Community Organisations and council officers, the working group identified a range of themes which will now form the basis for engagement with communities.

This will look at how best to deliver services such as libraries, halls and centres in ways which meets the needs of the community.

Consultation is now underway across North Ayrshire and residents on Arran are invited to join in the conversation on Wednesday May 8, at Brodick Hall, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Invitations are being issued to key stakeholders, such as community groups and service users, and members of public are welcome to join in the consultation on the day.

This will form one part of a comprehensive engagement which will also include online consultation and workshops.

Residents are encouraged to share their views on local facilities at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/your-community

Cabinet Member for Communities, Councillor Louise McPhater said: ‘Residents will be well aware of the financial challenges faced by Councils across Scotland – we have to find viable, economic solutions which allow us to continue to deliver the services people want.

‘We are proud of the relationship with our communities and that’s why we want them to play a key role in helping to shape the future of our libraries, halls and community centres.

‘The purpose of this engagement is to enable us and our partners to gather the views of our communities and capture the aspirations and opinions of the local community on their facilities, including community centres, libraries, halls and any other buildings and venues where activities and events happen.’