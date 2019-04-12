New website launched to promote island living

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new website has been launched to promote island living to people thinking of moving to Arran.

Commissioned by the Arran Economic Group it aims to further their objective of retaining and attracting new working age people to the Island.

The website was developed on Arran by Eyespace Digital and features a video contribution from Chris Attkins of Positive Pictures and also links in the Arran Look Closer series of four Arran videos produced by Argyll College UHI.

The purpose of the website is to promote the island as a desirable place to live and work, and is designed to supplement the VisitArran website which promotes Arran as a place to visit.

As well as featuring a jobs board for vacancies on the island, a downloads section for relevant public documents and a soon to be rolled out directory for local businesses and organisations, the website will direct visitors to the main information sources on the island around education, health and social care, jobs, business and community.

The website aims to be as active as possible with updates on local community and business events and it will also be accompanied by an active social media presence on Facebook. As such there will be a section with a focus on local businesses and entrepreneurs outlining their stories.’

The website can be found at www.discoverarran.com and visitors can email hello@discoverarran.com to find out more or to contribute content to it.

The Discover Arran website created for Arran Economic Group.