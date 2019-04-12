Ferry action

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It was heartening to see such a good turnout at the ferry public meeting this week.

Even the ‘concerned residents’ who organised it could not be sure of the response it would get. There were grumbles they would be lucky to get 40 and that the meeting would degenerate into a shambles.

What transpired was 163 largely like-minded people having a sensible and constructive discussion about what should be done about the ferry service which to a man/woman everyone in the hall felt was not fit for purpose.

It was indeed good to hear the voice of the people and since the new action group, which was formed on the night, have promised to listen to what the travelling public want it may well prove to be a forum which can get something done.

Any change is going to need a good deal of political lobbying and lot of persuasion on the powers that be. But as Bob Haddow told the meeting: ‘We are not going to shout, we are going to ask them and hopefully common sense will prevail.’

The new action group has certainly been given an overwhelming mandate by the public who made their views clear on the night.