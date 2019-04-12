Arran: Travels, Treasures and Tales hits the shelves

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new book by Kildonan author Ian McMurdo with the title Arran: Travels, Treasures and Tales has just been released and is now available in bookshops and retailers across the island.

Ian’s latest book is a lively and upbeat travelogue which takes the reader on a nostalgic tour of the whole island, as seen through the author’s own eyes and spoken through the words of many community stalwarts and local worthies.

One early review praises the book’s ‘lucid description of Arran’s breath-taking scenery’, and its ‘colourful depiction of the larger-than-life island characters and their raucous tales which really brings this book so vividly to life’.

In the book, the author chaperones the reader through Arran’s beautiful villages and hamlets, along many miles of golden sands and over the mighty mountains of the famous Sleeping Warrior.

The text is laden with tales of witches and warlocks, whisky-smuggling adventures, ancient historical battles, drunken sea-fishing exploits, life-or-death crises, outrageous pranks from the island’s vibrant social scene, unsolved murders, bungled burglaries, celebrated pub landlords, death-defying rescue missions, badly-behaved dogs, exasperated golfers, nerve-jangling medical emergencies and many other bizarre escapades which ‘could only happen on Arran’.

The pre-publication review describes Arran: Travels, Treasures and Tales as ‘a real feelgood book, which will delight, inform, entertain and have you laughing out loud’.

To celebrate and promote the book several book-signing events have been arranged over the next few days at which Ian will sign and inscribe copies of his book.

The first will take place on Tuesday April 16, from 11.30am at Auchrannie Spa Resort, Brodick. On Wednesday April 17, at 2pm at the Book & Card Centre in Brodick and on Friday April 19, at 2pm at the Brodick Co-op. A final event will take place on Thursday April 25, at 5pm at the Kinloch Hotel in Blackwaterfoot.

Copies of Arran: Travels, Treasures and Tales cost £15 and are available at island and mainland shops, on the internet through Amazon, and direct from the publisher’s online shop at www.carnpublishing.com

Author Ian McMurdo. NO_B09book 01

Hot off the press, the cover of the new book. 01_B15book02