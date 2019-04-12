All set for Coral Scottish Grand National

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The stage is set for the Coral Scottish Grand National later today (Saturday) at Ayr Racecourse with Lucinda Russell’s Big River and Dingo Dollar from the Alan King yard early joint 9-1 favourites.

Third favourite is Beware The Bear (10-1) attempting to give champion trainer Nicky Henderson his first ever winner in the race. This nine year-old had the Russell horse back in fourth when he won the Ultima Chase at Cheltenham last month but has to give his rival more weight this time round.

A total of 34 horses are expected to start the race and the two horses who finished first and second in the £100,000 novices’ chase at the meeting last year – Crosshue Boy and Dingo Dollar re-oppose with the former receiving a 12-1 quote.

Other interesting runners include the Sue Smith trained Vintage Clouds who fell at the first fence at Aintree in last Saturday’s Grand National and this Trevor Hemmings owned horse came third in the race last year.

Paul Nicholls has an interesting contender in Ibis du Rheu (20-1) while Jonjo O’Neill is likely to run Cloth Cap who sits at 14-1.

The eight race card on Saturday also features the CPMS Scottish Champion Hurdle and Dan Skelton’s NubeNegra is the 11-2 favourite in this.