Water works taking longer than planned

Scottish Water have admitted that major repair work to underground pipes in Brodick is taking longer than planned.

There have been increasingly complaints over a temporary pumping station, powered by a noisy generation, on the shorefront at Brodick – opposite Arran Active – which has been there for more than six months.

The generator was operating round the clock now switched off at 7.30pm due to neighbour complaints. There is also concern at the unsightly appearance of the equipment just off Brodick promenade with the tourist season about to get into full swing.

Scottish Water say that one of the problems is that pipework, some of it 23ft (7 metres) underground, has moved.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: ‘We have a mobile pumping station in place temporarily on the shorefront in Brodick to enable us to maintain normal service while we are working to repair some of our existing underground pumping infrastructure in the area.

‘The repair work is required because pipework has moved. We are working to complete the repairs as quickly as possible but it is taking longer than we had expected, partly due to access for contractors. Parts of the infrastructure are about seven metres below ground.

‘Although we are operating the temporary pumping station seven days a week, we are switching it off at about 7.30pm each day to help minimise any inconvenience to customers in the area.

‘Because the temporary pumping station is above ground, unlike the existing infrastructure, it is difficult to avoid some inconvenience and we apologise to affected customers and thank them for their patience and understanding.’

The temporary pumping station on Brodick shorefront. 01_B14pump01