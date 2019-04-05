UK government is ‘cutting the incomes of older people’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An MP has called on the UK Government to justify its planned changes to Pension Credit, following the publication last week of annual poverty statistics.

These latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show that almost a fifth of pensioners are living in poverty, according to North Ayrshire and Arran MP Patricia Gibson

Pensions Credit is a means-tested benefit for pensioners, introduced in 2003 specifically to tackle pensioner poverty. It provides a guaranteed minimum income to those over state pension age. Currently, people who reach retirement age can claim Pensions Credit regardless of the age of their partner. However, from May 2019 pensioners will have to wait until their partner also reaches 65, and this will be increased to 66 in October 2020 as the state pension age rises. This means thousands of pensioners face losing their entitlement to Pensions Credit, leaving them out of pocket by up to £7,320 each year.

Mrs Gibson questioned work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd at Westminster and called for a parliamentary vote on the changes to Pension Credit. She said: ‘Figures show that pensioner poverty, by all measures, is increasing, while the UK Tory government is cutting thousands of pounds from disadvantaged older people.

‘I asked the secretary of state to allow the Commons to vote on this major change, and that she explain why the UK government continues to focus on cutting the incomes of older people.

‘The secretary of state’s response was disappointing to say the least, trying to sell the mythical benefits of Universal Credit, which is already causing significant hardship and difficulty to many of my constituents. That this discredited system will now be foisted on pensioners, simply because of the age of their partner, is truly appalling, particularly as 18 per cent of pensioners already live in poverty.

‘Alongside the intransigence of the UK government over women born in the 1950s who have already had their state pension age delayed with little or no notice and withdrawing free TV licences from the over-75s, this UK government’s approach to older people is shameful,’ Mrs Gibson added.