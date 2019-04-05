Susie shows a lifetime of art at library exhibition

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran’s own Susie Thompson is the featured artist in Brodick Library for the month of April.

Susie, who is self taught, has always been creating art and many will be familiar with her porcelain clay work. Over the last three years however she has been painting more and enjoying working with vibrant colours saying: ‘Vibrant colours are wonderful to work with, they bring a joy to life.’

Painting mostly in watercolours and occasionally with acrylics or pastels, Susie’s Christmas cards have become a household name on Arran. Their unintended success came about after a friend watched her painting cards for her own amusement and suggested that they would be popular if they were sold around Christmas time.

Susie, who lives in Shiskine, said: ‘At the age of 15, when I was at school, the only thing I wanted to do was to go to Wimbledon Art School. My parents wouldn’t let me, they said that I’d turn into a hippy- it was the 1960s. So here I am, with no formal training, working happily in both ceramics and painting. Little did they know!’

The exhibition at the library will be a selection of paintings from over the years. The first one dates back Susie’s school days when she was 17. It is an abstract watercolour based on the Book of Genesis and the most recent is the latest design for her Christmas cards.

This colourful dragonfly is just one of the paintings from the show. No_B14library01

Susie in her garden in Shiskine with one of her Christmas card designs. 01_B14library02