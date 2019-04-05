Still time to enter Ormidale 10K

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The popular Ormidale 10K run which takes place later this month already has almost 70 entries so far and spaces are filling up fast.

Organised by Tommy Gilmore of Arran Runners the event always attracts a good crowd of entrants and spectators who line the main road and cheer the participants on.

Setting off from the Ormidale pavilion at noon on Sunday April 28 the flat course follows the coast road heading north and returns along the same route to finish back at the pavilion.

With a minimum age of 16 the event attracts a number of runners from the mainland who undertake a number of 10k runs throughout Scotland. Arriving on the morning boat they then complete the run and make it back home on the 4.40pm ferry.

Trophies are awarded to the first female and male athlete, winners in various age groups and to the first local male and female.

Tickets are still available online at www.sientries.co.uk and entries close on Friday April 26.