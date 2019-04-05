Remembering those lost on HMS Dasher

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The words: ‘We will remember them’ were particularly poignant last Saturday at the 76th annual remembrance service held in memory of the victims of the HMS Dasher who perished in 1943.

Taking place at the memorial plaque at the Brodick ferry terminal, members of the HMS Dasher Association, British Legion, along with serving seamen and veterans, paid their respects at a short service conducted by Liz Clarke.

Former Arran resident Ian Clarke once again returned to Arran to perform the lament while members of the British Legion were the flag bearers.

Each year a service takes place on the top deck of the Arran ferry with the assistance of CalMac who sail the ship over the exact spot, five miles from the Cumbrae lighthouse, where the ship went down. The crew turn off the engines, hold a service and throw wreaths into the sea.

The annual service, at sea and in Brodick later that day, takes place on the Saturday closest to March 27, when in 1943 at 4.40pm a huge explosion ripped HMS Dasher apart and sunk the vessel within eight minutes, taking with it 527 men of whom only 149 survived.

Serving mariners and war veterans stand in solemn silence and pay their respects at the HMS Dasher service. 01_B14Dasher01

Piper Ian Clarke performs the lament. 01_B14Dasher02

Liz Clarke led the service in remembrance of the 378 souls who perished in the explosion. 01_B14Dasher03