Fish fight

Proposing to establish a fish farm in the north east of Arran was always going to be a hard sell for the team of the Scottish Salmon Company. Not only wishing to locate the development in an unspoiled, undeveloped area known for its scenic beauty, but also having faced Arran’s environmental campaigners previously, there could be no doubt in the minds of the visitors that they would face fierce opposition to the plans.

The fish farming industry as a whole has been under increasing pressure as the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) admitted that they did not know the long term effects that fish farms have on the environment. Adding extra credence to the concerns of the possible environmental impact, well loved conservationist Sir David Attenborough also went as far as to say that fish farms threatened the very survival of wild salmon.

On one side of the debate we have staunch proponents with very deep pockets, and on the other, fiercely protective and passionate people who believe that their local environment is being destroyed.

There is no doubt that as this proposal progresses, with an anticipated decision being made around winter next year, the determination and frustration felt on both sides is only destined to increase.