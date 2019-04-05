Eco Savvy gets two year funding boost

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Eco Savvy has secured two more years of funding to deliver their Sustainable Island Life Project.

The announcement that the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund will be supporting Eco Savvy for another two years came at the energy awards event.

This multi faceted project will again significantly cut local carbon emissions, continuing focus on energy efficiency but additionally, sustainable food and travel. The funding will support the creation of two new roles for Eco Savvy’s Climate Challenge Funded project, totaling the support of five local jobs on Arran over the two year project period. See jobs page.

Through the Sustainable Island Life Project, Eco Savvy will continue to offer free support to help residents on the Isle of Arran to reduce their energy use and carbon emissions through home energy advice visits and other energy related initiatives.

Eco Savvy will also continue to tackle food waste and raise awareness around sustainable food behaviours by conducting sustainable food education through workshops and other initiatives. This will also see the implementation of a community fridge/freezer for food collection and communal benefits.

The Food Share project, in conjunction with the Co-op, seeks to re-distribute produce that would previously have been heading for the bin due to use by dates. Already, since November, the initiative has expanded to several nights and locations over the island and Eco Savvy and its volunteers have helped divert almost a tonne of food from going to landfill! This funding means that this hugely successful campaign can continue and grow.

The Sustainable Island Life project will also deliver the promotion and facilitation of low-carbon transport alternatives through a range of different activities. This will include an island wide eBike low carbon travel scheme, Arran’s first green transport map, a volunteer lift share scheme, a bike maintenance tool library, and a series of low-carbon travel related community consultation roadshows, workshops and events.

