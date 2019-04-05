Arran Bridge Club prize-giving

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The prize-giving of the Arran Bridge Club was held on Thursday March 28. After an excellent meal the prize-giving got underway, with outgoing president Alison Bilsland and secretary Elaine Duncan at the helm.

Grateful thanks and a heartfelt round of applause for them was followed by a welcome to our incoming president, Maureen Cumming.

The club’s very grateful thanks go to Brodick Golf Club for the use of the clubhouse, always with a welcoming fire on and arranged tables

and to Little Rock for the use of their premises as well and for the lovely food.

Arran Bridge Club prize-winners 2018-19 were:

The Peggy Curry Cup, teams of four: Trish Martin and David Campbell and Maureen Cumming and Fiona Henderson.

The Ann Cook Tray, teams of four runners up: John and Jan Beattie and Janice Maclure and Anne McKelvie.

Adam Morrison Cup, prepared hands: 1 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan

2 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie.

The Duncan Trophy, aggregate points Brodick: 1 Anne McKelvie and Janie Maclure, 2Douglas Hamilton and Trish Martin.

The Adam Morrison Trophy, aggregate points Lamlash: 1 David Campbell and Trish Martin, 2 Anne McKelvie and Janie Maclure.

The Boyd Trophy, match points Brodick: 1 Douglas Hamilton and Trish Martin, 2 Jan and John Beattie.

The McConnell Trophy, match points Lamlash: 1 David Campbell and Trish Martin, 2 Jan and John Beattie.

Prize-giving evening results fun fame, 7 tables: N/S, 1 David Campbell and Micheal Lutz, 2 Tricia Martin and Michel Lemort, 3 Fiona Henderson and Jane Davidson. E/W 1 Ron Culpen and Jennifer Wales, 2 Ellie Jones and Elby Lang, 3 David Henderson and Margaret McGill.

Arran Bridge matchpoints played on Thursday March 21, 5 Tables:

1 Dougie Bruce and Jim Peacock, 2 Jan and John Beattie, 3 Tricia Martin and Douglas Hamilton.

AGM Monday March 25, 5 tables aggregate: N/S: 1 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie, 2 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan, 3 Dougie and Margaret Bruce. E/W 1 Tricia Martin and Douglas Henderson, 2 Jan and John Beattie

3 Elizabeth McKellar and Margaret McGill.

The Arran Bridge Club prize-winners 2018-19 with their trophies. NO_B14bridge01