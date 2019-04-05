Arran Bridge Club prize-giving
The prize-giving of the Arran Bridge Club was held on Thursday March 28. After an excellent meal the prize-giving got underway, with outgoing president Alison Bilsland and secretary Elaine Duncan at the helm.
Grateful thanks and a heartfelt round of applause for them was followed by a welcome to our incoming president, Maureen Cumming.
The club’s very grateful thanks go to Brodick Golf Club for the use of the clubhouse, always with a welcoming fire on and arranged tables
and to Little Rock for the use of their premises as well and for the lovely food.
Arran Bridge Club prize-winners 2018-19 were:
The Peggy Curry Cup, teams of four: Trish Martin and David Campbell and Maureen Cumming and Fiona Henderson.
The Ann Cook Tray, teams of four runners up: John and Jan Beattie and Janice Maclure and Anne McKelvie.
Adam Morrison Cup, prepared hands: 1 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan
2 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie.
The Duncan Trophy, aggregate points Brodick: 1 Anne McKelvie and Janie Maclure, 2Douglas Hamilton and Trish Martin.
The Adam Morrison Trophy, aggregate points Lamlash: 1 David Campbell and Trish Martin, 2 Anne McKelvie and Janie Maclure.
The Boyd Trophy, match points Brodick: 1 Douglas Hamilton and Trish Martin, 2 Jan and John Beattie.
The McConnell Trophy, match points Lamlash: 1 David Campbell and Trish Martin, 2 Jan and John Beattie.
Prize-giving evening results fun fame, 7 tables: N/S, 1 David Campbell and Micheal Lutz, 2 Tricia Martin and Michel Lemort, 3 Fiona Henderson and Jane Davidson. E/W 1 Ron Culpen and Jennifer Wales, 2 Ellie Jones and Elby Lang, 3 David Henderson and Margaret McGill.
Arran Bridge matchpoints played on Thursday March 21, 5 Tables:
1 Dougie Bruce and Jim Peacock, 2 Jan and John Beattie, 3 Tricia Martin and Douglas Hamilton.
AGM Monday March 25, 5 tables aggregate: N/S: 1 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie, 2 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan, 3 Dougie and Margaret Bruce. E/W 1 Tricia Martin and Douglas Henderson, 2 Jan and John Beattie
3 Elizabeth McKellar and Margaret McGill.
The Arran Bridge Club prize-winners 2018-19 with their trophies. NO_B14bridge01