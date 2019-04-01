Missing teenager found dead

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The search for a missing teenager ended in tragedy when his body was found near to Glenashdale Falls in Whiting Bay last night.

Fireun Hunter, 17, was last seen by his sister at their home in Whiting Bay around 11.15pm on Saturday, March 30. He was not home on the Sunday morning and failed to show up for work.

Police Scotland confirmed his body was found at around 5pm last night and recovered by the Arran Mountain Rescue Team, who had been out searching for him, with assistance from the Coastguard helicopter.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. His family are aware. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.