Sculptor’s invitation to visit a new dimension at Portal exhibition

Sculptor Michael Bailey will be hosting a visually interesting and dimension-defying exhibition at Arran Active over the next month with the thought provoking theme of portals.

The exhibition, simply named Portals, will continue until the end of May and explores the idea of portals being the means whereby it is possible to travel through to another dimension or state.

Known as Mike to his friends, and for his musical talents on Arran, the retired art teacher studied art and design at Medway College of Art and Exeter College of Art.

After moving to Arran in 1976 and after retiring from teaching at Arran High School in 2012, Mike has been involved in a number of community events, mostly as a talented singer and musician, but also as an artist.

His first major work, a living environmental sculpture, the ‘Spiral Wood’, created using silver birch, oak and rowan, can be seen at the Fairy Glen or Lag a Bheith – part of the Arran Community Woodland.

The exhibition in Brodick features a number of his larger works and some of his smaller ones too, all are made from recycled wood, driftwood and many incorporate interesting additions, such as Tiree marble, sandstone and a number of unusual items all collected from locations around Arran, particularly from beaches.

Mike draws inspiration from varied sources and from his interests in walking and nature conservation and music. While music plays an important part of his life, having written and performed many of his own compositions, he is happiest when spending time in his shed where he made the art works for this exhibition.

All of the exhibits on display are available for sale for the duration of the exhibition and the larger ones all come with display stands.