Easter party to help pave the way for Whiting Bay

An early Easter party at Whiting Bay hall will raise funds for the Whiting Bay & Districts Improvements Association and will be used for village improvements.

Taking place on Sunday April 7, between 1 and 4pm, the event will raise much needed funds for public amenities in the village.

The Whiting Bay & Districts Improvements Association’s main fundraisers are the Summer Fun Week and many fundraising dances which all contribute towards the upkeep of the village putting green, jetty, boat slip, old bus shelters, public footpaths, bay in bloom flower tubs and village decorations such as the flower boat at the entrance to the village.

The party will include a raffle with prizes donated by local organisations and an Easter egg hunt will take place around the village hall at 3pm. The hall will be decorated by organiser Kirsty Park and the ever-popular pinata – enjoyed by village children at their Hallow’en parties – will also make a welcome appearance.

There will also be a bake off for best Easter themed cake, a prize for the winner and then the cakes will be available for sale.

If there is anyone that would like to be involved with the event, or would like to donate prizes for the raffle, contact can be made on the Facebook page by searching for Whiting Bay Easter party.