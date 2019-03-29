Castle’s rhododendrons ready for festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Rhododendrons are about to storm Arran’s Brodick Castle.

The castle’s gardens will be taking part in the Scottish Rhododendron Festival from April 1 to May 31.

This year’s festival is geared up to be vibrant from day one as many of these wonderful plants are already in full bloom because of the recent warmer temperatures.

There are more than 50 events organised across Scotland including at Culzean Castle in Ayrshire with activities and guided walks showcasing displays in gardens, woodlands and estates.

Returning for its fifth year, the annual festival is organised by national garden tourism group Discover Scottish Gardens and supported by VisitScotland.

Brodick Castle’s garden holds a collection of rhododendrons which is known throughout the world. This includes Fortune, a hybrid which has large yellow flowers and has won Best Hybrid in Show at the Scottish Rhododendron Society’s annual show.

Rhododendrons are a large family of around 1,000 species from small mountain shrubs to magnificent tree-like specimens. This year, many species have been flowering earlier than usual due to higher-than-average temperatures in most parts of the country.

In February, the Met Office reported an average temperature of 6°C in the UK, which is 2.4°C above the 1981-2010 long-term average. A southerly incursion from north Africa brought record-breaking temperatures and dry sunny weather throughout most parts of the country in the latter half of the month.

The festival was originally founded by the Glorious Gardens of Argyll and Bute and some of the most stunning rhododendron displays can be seen in the west of Scotland at gardens including Achamore, Glenarn and Benmore Botanic Garden. Elsewhere, Inverewe, Gordon Castle and Attadale Gardens in the north provide beautiful displays, the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Branklyn and Glendoick Gardens in central Scotland and Dawyck, Glenwhan and Logan in the south.

Gordon Smith, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: ‘Brodick Castle boasts spectacular gardens where visitors can enjoy a huge variety of plants and wildlife. I’m delighted to see that they are making the most of the Scottish Rhododendron Festival which is sure to bring in visitors.

‘These visitors represent a major benefit to the region. Tourism is more than a holiday experience it is the heartbeat of the Scottish economy and touches every community, generating income, jobs and social change.’

To find out more go to visitscotland.com/blog/scotland/rhododendron-festival/