Arran residents urged to show support for Earth Hour

North Ayrshire Council is urging residents on Arran to pledge their support for Earth Hour, which takes place this year on Saturday, March 30 from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

Each year, millions of people around the world switch off their lights for an hour, make an environmental pledge online or organise an event – at home, in their community or in their towns or cities – to show they care about the future of our planet.

Having been awarded Super Local Authority status by organisers WWF, North Ayrshire Council will themselves get behind the event by hosting their own Earth ‘Lunch’ Hour today (Friday) where staff will be turning out all non-essential lights and equipment in support of the cause.

Councillor Jim Montgomerie, cabinet member for place, said: ‘We are proud to support Earth Hour again this year and look forward to doing our bit to help highlight the very real issues facing our planet.

‘It’s important that we all work together and do what we can to make an impact on our environment, and I would ask those residents who can to please get involved and be a part of the change.’

Last year, over 10 million people across the UK took part in the initiative. From the Sydney Opera House and the Empire State Building to Buckingham Palace and Edinburgh Castle, communities and landmarks switched out their lights in a symbolic show of support.

Sam Gardner, acting director of WWF Scotland, said: ‘We are very pleased that North Ayrshire Council is again supporting WWF’s Earth Hour.

‘It’s an opportunity for us all to demonstrate in a simple way that we care about our planet and the impact climate change is having on people and nature across the world.

‘Nature needs support right now. We must act to reverse the damage and restore the environment. We have the solutions, we just need our voices to be heard. That’s why Earth Hour is so vital – it gives a powerful voice to people everywhere who want to put the world on the path to recovery.’

To find out more about Earth Hour visit www.wwf.org.uk/earthhour