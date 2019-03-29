Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 13

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday 27th March 1999

Music Festival Special

Twenty years ago the Arran Music Festival celebrated its 70th anniversary of hosting two, three or more days of music, speech and dance competitions for the children of Arran. No small undertaking, the organising of many of the tasks, such as appointing the adjudicators, accepting entrants, promoting the event and making the programme schedule, was done by Tony Smith, ably assisted by his wife Elizabeth. Dealing with the stewards and their allocated tasks and the seating arrangements was in the safe hands of Larry Keeney, again ably assisted by his wife Cathy.

In this special edition of 20 Years Ago focusing on the Music Festival’s 70th anniversary we take a look back at some of the people who impressed the adjudicators and those that took home the trophies.