Youth charity hopes for bags of funding

Arran Youth Foundations is urging shoppers to help it bag more funding.

The Brodick-based youth charity needs shopper’s to vote for them using their Tesco’s Bags of Help tokens.

The supermarket’s community funding scheme sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 awarded to three local community projects. The one with the most tokens gets the biggest grant.

Arran Youth Foundations is one of the groups on this region’s shortlist and plan to use the cash to run award-winning youth work activities such as cooking lessons, guitar tuition, art psychotherapy, outdoor education and sports.

Youth work project manager Graeme Johnston, said: ‘We are delighted to be shortlisted for the vote. The funds will make a huge difference to the young people of Arran and we would encourage anyone who supports the charity to cast their vote in-store.’

Voting starts in May and June with AYF’s project appearing in Saltcoats, Kilwinning and Irvine stores.

The Bags of Help project has already delivered more than £71 million to more than 23,000 projects across Britain.

Tony McElroy who is Tesco’s Head of Communications in Scotland said:

‘Bags of Help contributes funds to community projects up and down the country and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from customers voting in their local stores. We’re looking forward to seeing more projects brought to life.’

Anyone can nominate a project to be part of the initiative and organisations can apply online. To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.