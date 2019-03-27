Poet bids Arran farewell

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Poet David Underdown is heading South after launching his latest poetry collection titled A Sense of North.

A good crowd filled Corrie and Sannox Village Hall on March 17 to hear him read from his new book.

The occasion also doubled up as a farewell as Mr Underwood and his wife Claire are about to leave Arran to make a new home in Hebden Bridge.

‘Let’s wish them the very best of luck. They will be missed,’ said Cicely Gill.

A Sense of North is available locally and on Amazon for £9.99.