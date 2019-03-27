Economy strong but still room for improvement

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

With Arran on the cusp of the new tourist season starting, the island is no doubt bracing itself for the the hoards of holidaymakers heading this way.

While footfall will bring more spending to bolster businesses, demands on the island’s infrastructure and services will also increase.

Economy on the island is strong and improving says Tom Tracey but there is still lots more work to be done to keep up Arran’s quality of life for those in permanent residence.

Tourism is relied on to sustain island life as we know it but availability of housing is also key to keeping and attracting workers who are the backbone of the local economy all year round not just at peak holiday times. Without them, the island’s services that hold Arran’s very existence together would crumble. Rightly so, in his annual report to the Arran Economic Group Mr Tracey also gave a nod to the older population who make up the majority of volunteers also holding the island’s social fabric together.

So let us hope along Arran’s newest attraction Lagg Distillery due to open soon, plans for extra housing, improved health and social care, better digital communication and more reliable boats keep making progress we want to hear more about in 2019.