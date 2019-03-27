Community groups celebrate funding win

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Community groups on Arran have won a share of more than £20,000.

The 22 successful bids, which will get up to £1,000 each, were revealed at a special event in Lamlash.

More than 150 residents turned up at Arran High School on March 23 to find out who was getting a share of the cash coming from Local Planning Partnership grants to reduce social isolation and from North Ayrshire Green Health Partnership to help improved nature-based activities on the island.

Arran locality funding is giving £1,000 to Arran Youth Foundations, Arran Primary Schools Parent Council Group, Inside Out Art, Lamlash Events, Arran High School Mountain Bike Club, Art In Mind, Umbrella Project, Cladach Community Garden for the 2019 volunteer season, Arran Community Land Initiative, Kilmory Archive, Arran Kayak Club, Shiskine Path Group, Arran Amateur Football Club.

Brodick Parent Council Outdoor Community Keep Fit have received £540, Think About Plastic Arran was awarded £750 to create a free library of re-usable drinking containers for all community groups to use and Lamlash Improvements Association got £845 to develop a village heritage trail and to help improve the public toilets.

Green Health Partnership Funding awarded £596.70 to Community of Arran Seabed Trust to create 20 seashore explorer backpacks including a beach clean kit for people to hire

Arran High School Mountain Bike Club also got £947.28 while Whiting Bay and Districts Improvements Association-SCIO received £947.28 to help get more people to join in monthly beach cleans and path clears.

Think About Plastic Arran will buy pickers and hoops for local groups to use with its £614.28 share of the green funding and hands-on horticultural initiative Arran Community land initiative won £947.28 to give people seed to vegetable growing skills.

Shiskine Valley Improvements –SCIO was awarded £947.28 to bring the community together to create and maintain village planters throughout the seasons as well as creating a series of walking maps.

Councillor Louise McPhater, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: ‘Projects such as these can really help to bring communities together as well as making Arran an even better place to live, work and grow up in, as well as promoting health, fitness and looking after the environment.’