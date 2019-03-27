Campaign urges keep count of alcohol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

People in Arran are being encouraged to think about how their weekly drinking adds up, as part of a national campaign to raise awareness of the recommended alcohol limits.

With guidelines stating that men and women should drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week to reduce the risk of harm, the Count 14 campaign has been developed to demonstrate what 14 units actually means in terms of alcoholic drinks.

Fourteen units is the equivalent of six pints of medium strength beer, lager or cider. For wine, it is six medium glasses then seven double measures of spirits.

If people do regularly drink around 14 units a week, it should be spread over three days or more with some alcohol-free days to reduce the risk of developing health problems.

Dr Joy Tomlinson, Interim Director of Public Health NHS Ayrshire & Arran, said it fully supports the Count 14 campaign.

‘The impact of alcohol misuse can be devastating, for the individual, their family and loved ones and also for the wider community. We want everyone in Ayrshire and Arran to live life to the full without suffering alcohol-related ill-health.

‘The good news is that there is growing awareness of how people can reduce their risk.’

Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said: ‘The guidelines are based on scientific evidence on the short and long term impacts drinking alcohol has on health.

‘Regularly exceeding the recommended maximum amount can lead to serious problems, including cancer of the mouth, throat and breast. If men and women limit their alcohol intake to no more than 14 units in a week, it keeps the risk of developing these conditions low.’

Go to count14.scot to find out more.