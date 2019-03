We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A sports volunteer made history at Irvine’s Portal at the North Ayrshire Provost’s Civic Pride Awards 2019.

Last Friday for the first time, at North Ayrshire’s premiere awards for community heroes, the evening’s top honour, the Provost’s Award had joint winners and Arran’s Eilidh Hamill joined Corrie Shepherd on the podium with Provost Ian Clarkson.

Eilidh – a volunteer sports coach and leader in Arran, was a finalist in the North Ayrshire Sports Award category.

Eilidh said: ‘I honestly can’t believe it.

‘Everyone who is here tonight has done something amazing for the community and I am just so grateful to receive this award.’

It was Corrie’s second award of the evening, moments earlier the Largs Academy pupil had been named The North Ayrshire Young Citizen of the Year.

Corrie’s project Clearer Minds aims to empower fellow school pupils to deal with loss, reduce stigma and raise the profile of mental health.

Corrie said: ‘I feel absolutely amazing. It’s such an honour and I didn’t expect it at all. I’d just like to thank my whole family and everyone who voted.’

The glittering annual awards night raised almost £10,000 for charities Cash for Kids and The Ayrshire Hospice, bringing the total charity amount raised from the event to almost £164K in nine years.

The public voted in droves, with more than 16,700 votes cast this year.

Provost Ian Clarkson had the honour of revealing the winners of each of the five categories before announcing those winners of his own Provost’s Award.

Provost Clarkson said: ‘What a fantastic night yet again, and a fitting celebration of the work being done in our communities by each and every one of our inspirational finalists.

‘We are so fortunate to have these individuals and groups giving their own time so freely to help others,making North Ayrshire an even better place for us all to live and work.

‘This night is to show our appreciation for all that they do, and we hope that they had a night to remember – regardless of the results.

‘I’d like to thank our sponsors, the local businesses who donated so generously for our auction and raffle, and everyone who nominated or voted for their unsung local heroes.

‘I’d also like to thank the local media for their continued support and all of those who worked behind the scenes to make this event such a success.’

All the award winners with North Ayrshire Provost Ian Clarkson. NO_B12provost02