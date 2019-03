We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The clouds parted on Monday evening, after a day of incessant rain, to reveal a dusting of snow capping Goatfell.

The scene, commonplace to all in Brodick, was a natural draw to the Banner’s visiting Campbeltown Courier reporter.

For the technically minded a 50mm manual focus lens on a digital Nikon was used. The 400 ISO allowed a shutter speed of 1/125th at f8.

A polarising filter on the lens, similar to sunglasses, was used. It boosts the contrast in the sky.

It is not possible to exactly replicate the effect of a polariser with computer software. 25_B12potw01_Goatfell