We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Junior Triathlon Club (AJTC) who host the Island-2-Island Triathlon Festival in Lamlash have announced the dates for their third festival later this year.

Taking place at the Arran Outdoor Centre in Lamlash, the festival will begin on the weekend starting on Saturday June 1.

The Triathlon Club will be hosting a full programme of events including a Full and Half Iron Man distance triathlons which will include two swims.

The first will be a 3.8km swim starting at 2.45pm and the second will be a 1.9km swim that will start at 3.15pm. Registration for the events will take place between 12.30pm and 1.30pm with a safety briefing shortly thereafter.

The 3.8km swim will start at Lamlash and go across to the Holy Isle and back again, the 1.9km swim will start at Holy Isle and return to Arran.

The family friendly event naturally includes youth and children’s races too and will take on a festival atmosphere with music and a dance event taking place on the Saturday night.

Last year’s festival attracted more than 200 entrants and was a huge success for the AJTC who relished taking part in an event on home soil.

Bookings for the event can be made at www.triathlonscotland.org

Photos: Liam Nelson and David Hogg