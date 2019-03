We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Thanks to funding from the Arran Natural History Society a checklist booklet of Arran’s flora – known by the same name – has been thoroughly revised and improved for 2019.

For the first time the checklist, which has gone through several editions since it was first published in the 1980s, has been compiled with an attractive cover and has been thoroughly updated with all of the latest information.

Taking pride of place on the front there is a photograph of the iconic Arran whitebeam in flower. This tree species is one of Scotland’s rarest and critically endangered plants that is unique to the island. The back cover has an equally fine picture of an oyster plant, another iconic native wild flower. Formerly this beautiful plant was widespread around the island’s shingle lined beaches but due to disturbance and the effects of global warning this is now a rarity on Arran’s shores.

The checklist is a list of all those flowers and ferns, both native and introduced, that occur in the wild on Arran. It also indicates their known distribution with reference to a coloured map of the island on the inside of the front cover. At the beginning of the booklet there is an easy to read introduction to the island’s vegetation entitled ‘Arran’s Green Mantle’. This highlights the richness and variety of the plant life from the shoreline to the mountain tops.

The checklist may not appeal to a wide audience, however for those with more than a passing interest in wild flowers, it will be a very useful guide and will make for an attractive souvenir at only £3. All profits from the sale will go to the Arran Natural History Society.

The 2019 edition is dedicated to Anthony W Smith, known to islanders as Tony Smith. Tony was a passionate recorder of the island’s flora for over 30 years and his field skills are greatly missed. He was also the joint compiler and editor of the previous additions.

The latest version of the checklist is now available from shops and other outlets throughout the island or through the Arran Natural History Society by contacting arrannaturalhistorysociety@gmail.com.