Lorraine Hewie, who is the community link worker on Arran, hosted an informative afternoon in the Arran Library last week where she defined what her role entails, what social prescribing is, and what services she is able to provide.

Social prescribing is a way of linking patients in primary care with sources of support within the community. It provides GPs with a non-medical referral option that can operate alongside existing treatments to improve health and wellbeing.

Based in Shiskine Surgery on Monday mornings, Brodick Health Centre on Tuesday mornings and Lamlash Medical Practice on Wednesday mornings, appointments to meet with Lorraine can be made at GP receptions.

A community link worker can help you to improve your mental and physical health by providing support and information on a wide range of issues, including managing stress, local activities and support groups, employment, a healthy lifestyle, alcohol and drugs and living with health conditions.

Statistics show that at least one in four people see their doctor for social problems and welfare advice. For these people, social prescribing can help to improve quality of life, emotional state and general wellbeing, as well as reducing levels of depression and anxiety. Social prescribing can also play an important role in tackling many of the social causes of ill health and provide support to patients living with chronic diseases.

If you’d like to make an appointment with Lorraine, call or visit your local GP practice who will be able to arrange this for you.