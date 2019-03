We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The MV Hebridean Princess which has just celebrated her 55th birthday paid Arran a visit last week as part of her Grandeur and Splendour of Argyll and Bute tour.

Launched on March 12, 1964, under her original name of MV Columba, the vessel arrived in Brodick two days after her birthday and spent the evening at the Brodick pier after taking in some of the coastal views.

Carrying just 50 guests, with a crew of 38, MV Hebridean Princess has a reputation for exceptional service and fine food in her 30 well-appointed cabins.

Guests on the first tour of the sailing season enjoyed the benefit of a freshly refurbished interior comprising new marble-style bathrooms, updated interiors and a new look Columba Restaurant.

The seven day Grandeur and Splendour of Argyll and Bute tour is described as an ‘architectural exploration of design styles and features private viewings of stately homes, baronial castles, private apartments and a neo-Gothic mansion.’

Shore visits during the tour included Bute, Troon, Brodick, Strachur, Crarae and Largs, before returning to Greenock. Brodick castle could not be visited as it is closed while upgrading takes place.

Hebridean Island Cruises offer cruises of between four and ten nights depart mainly from Oban, sailing the waters of the western isles and beyond to St Kilda, Northern Ireland, Eire, Isle of Man, the Channel Islands, the Isles of Scilly, Northern France and Belgium.