We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The head teacher and faculty members at Arran High School have expressed pride and a sense of accomplishment at the news that the first time a North Ayrshire secondary school has been successful in achieving a 100 per cent success rate for school leavers leaving to a positive destination.

According to the figures from the Education Analytical Services Division within the Learning and Justice Directorate of the Scottish Government, Arran High School leavers will all be advancing from their school education into employment, training further and higher education.

The figures, which are one of the most significant indicators of the success of a school, demonstrate that the young people have received a sound educational grounding that will see them leaving to make a positive contribution to society and have the skills, knowledge and confidence to do so.

Head teacher Mr Barry Smith said: ‘The outcome is of great credit to the hardworking young people and the staff who support them so well to achieve and become positive contributors to society. As head teacher I am immensely proud of the unfailing hard work of all concerned.’

Commenting on the achievement, Andrew McClelland, Head of Learning, Teaching and Curriculum, said: ‘We are delighted that the ScotXed data release for positive destinations shows an increase across the whole of North Ayrshire.

‘The 100 per cent achieved in Arran High School is recognition of the good work undertaken by Arran High School and Education and Youth Employment in partnership with Skills Development Scotland.’

Arran High School is no stranger to high positive destination scores, usually nearing 100 per cent but this is the first time that it, and North Ayrshire, has achieved a 100 per cent figure.