Saturday 20th March 1999

Disturbed dyke

Following reports on Kildonan beach on Thursday of phosphorus flares the Arran Coastguard was called to investigate. They positively identified the objects and called a naval explosive disposal team from Faslane. They arrived later on Thursday and safely disposed of the flares. This incident takes place two weeks after the Arran earthquake. After the last earthquake there were similar findings of ordinance being found on Arran beaches. It was thought at the time that an ordnance dumping site at Beaufort’s Dyke in the Irish Sea may have been disturbed by the earth tremors. Many are speculating that the most recent discovery could, once again, be as a result of the earthquake.

Music Festival

The 70th Arran Music Festival began on Wednesday and ended on Friday night. Most significantly, this year was that it was held in Lamlash Hall since Whiting Bay Hall is being altered. Largely, people’s fears were without foundation and the hall fitted the bill very well. One difficulty was that verse and music could not continue at the same time because the smaller hall is not sound proofed from the main hall. Yet this avoided the difficulty of trying to be in two places at once. Lamlash Hall did well enough and provide plenty of space and light. The Festival was once again a great success, all thanks to the devoted organisers. And especially those young people who get that wonderful taste of standing up and performing and are greatly the better for it.

£4 a gallon

With us all buying petrol in litres and by the ten pound note we are becoming unaware of just how much we are paying. But Neil Arthur of Shiskine has pointed out that diesel fuel in Blackwaterfoot now costs more than £4 a gallon. Mr Arthur is amazed that people are accepting the price of petrol so lamely. The government understands though that petrol is an inelastic product – or one which people buy however high the price. As for Angus Cameron having to charge over £4 he says: ‘We’re very grateful to Angus that he bought the garage. The fact that he’s there keeps three shops open. Some people don’t realise what a service he’s doing.’