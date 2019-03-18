Arran ferry crash causes traffic chaos

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

MV Caledonian Isles the largest ferry serving Arran has been removed from service following a collision.

At 2pm on Saturday, the vessel was coming alongside the Brodick Pier and its bow thrusters failed, resulting in what Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) calls ‘a heavy contact being made with the pier fenders.’

A service update on CalMac’s website states: ‘This has resulted in some damage which will require further investigation.’

The Banner understands, from a CalMac officer, that the MV Caledonian Isles has a dent in its bow visor.

The update which will last a week from last Sunday to Sunday March 24 means that MV Caledonian Isles will be replaced with the smaller MV Hebridean Isles.

The statement continues: ‘We will be unable to accommodate all booked traffic on our sailings due to MV Hebridean Isles having less capacity than MV Caledonian Isles.

‘Please note we will not be able to accommodate any un-booked traffic throughout this period.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers.’

In addition, MV Catriona is operating, an approximately hourly shuttle service between Lochranza and Claonaig to assist with traffic from the Ardrossan to Brodick route.

This afternoon, on board the MV Catriona, there were many customers who had driven the 125 miles from Ardrossan to Cloanaig, which takes about three hours.

They were asked to buy a further ticket even if they had an existing booking on the Ardrossan ferry. They were told to sort out any prior bookings and payments either at the Brodick office or online.

One man asked who would refund his petrol for the unexpected mileage.

Another passenger, who preferred not to be named, said she had driven round rather than wait at Ardrossan.

MV Caledonian Isles photographed with the bow visor raised by Muriel Crockett.