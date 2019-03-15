Huge support for Save the Children fundraiser

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A very healthy attendance of more than 50 people joined family and friends to support the annual Save The Children cheese and wine evening held at Brodick Golf Club.

Raising £818 for the charity, visitors enjoyed a fun quiz, raffle and a sumptuous buffet with a table laden with tempting food and treats.

The Save the Children Fund, commonly known as Save the Children, is an international non-governmental organisation that promotes children’s rights, provides relief and helps support children in developing countries.

The Arran Branch of the organisation regularly host events in order to raise valuable funds for the parent organisation which last year helped to bring 1.6 million out of extreme poverty.

Funds raised goes towards providing assistance to vulnerable children, educational opportunities and a concerted effort at reducing child mortality.