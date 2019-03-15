Customer opinion on CalMac service sought

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An independent market research company is conducting a survey on behalf of CalMac to gain an insight into customers views on the service that they provide. Anyone that wishes to contribute to the survey, which can be completed online at www.calmac.co.uk/survey, can voice their opinion and will be entered into a draw to win an iPad if a name and email address is entered.

A spokesman from CalMac said: ‘The purpose of the survey is to gather customer views on what we do well, what we don’t do so well and areas where improvements can be made. The survey results will be used, along with other forms of customer insight gathered, to drive change and improve our service’.