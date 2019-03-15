Bridge results – week 11

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The results of the aggregate competition played on Monday March 4 are as follows: N/S 1. Giorsal Kroner and Tom Kelly, 2. Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie, 3. Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan. E/W 1. Elizabeth McKellar and Margaret McGill, 2. Tricia Martin and David Campbell, 3. Jan and John Beattie.

The results of the aggregate competition played on Thursday March 7 are as follows: N/S 1. Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie, 2. Jan and John Beattie, 3. Tricia Martin and Douglas Hamilton. E/W 1. Jessmay Peacock and Margaret McGill, 2. Jennifer Wales and Jim Peacock, 3. Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan.

Anyone with an interest in learning how to play bridge can visit Brodick Golf Club on a Tuesday at 2.30pm.